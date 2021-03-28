$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Waste Management reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Shares of WM traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $86.90 and a 12 month high of $129.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,901 shares of company stock worth $3,013,825. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

