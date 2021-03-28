$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

DOX traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.16. 563,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

