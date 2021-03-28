$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP opened at $155.42 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

