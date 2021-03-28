10,000 Shares in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Generation Bio by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Generation Bio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Generation Bio by 9.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,346.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock worth $861,129 in the last quarter.

Generation Bio stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.