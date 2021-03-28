10,000 Shares in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Generation Bio by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Generation Bio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Generation Bio by 9.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,346.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock worth $861,129 in the last quarter.

Generation Bio stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit