100,000 Shares in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Purchased by Perry Creek Capital LP

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Vericity comprises about 0.2% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Perry Creek Capital LP owned 0.67% of Vericity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vericity in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Vericity stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060. Vericity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

