10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.70.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $166.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -123.03 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $201.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,722,637.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at $14,054,149.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock worth $21,983,933. 13.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 404.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

