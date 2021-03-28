110,815 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Acquired by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 110,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,296,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 724,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 720,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 649,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.89. 635,207 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

