1,277 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,449 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,154,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,881,000.

VAW stock opened at $174.40 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $90.36 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.92.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

