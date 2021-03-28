1,424 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,424 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Workday by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,664,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday stock opened at $249.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

