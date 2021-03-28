1,593 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $79,791,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $42,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after purchasing an additional 226,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,775,000 after purchasing an additional 214,105 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU stock opened at $253.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $260.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

