17,512 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Resolute Partners Group

Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.0% of Resolute Partners Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 84,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 737,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,105,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.