$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $8.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,745,000 after buying an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,837,000 after purchasing an additional 188,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.05. 5,162,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,483. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

