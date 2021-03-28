$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.18 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ryder System by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

R stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.45. 460,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,772. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.