2,267 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

