2,267 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit