231,038 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Purchased by Stamina Capital Management LP

Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. Skillz makes up about 1.1% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of Skillz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $14,732,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $4,823,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of SKLZ traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 23,918,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,333,869. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

