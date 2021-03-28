2,860 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Pine Ridge Advisers LLC

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.2% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.47. 3,554,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.58 and its 200 day moving average is $189.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $121.77 and a 52 week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

