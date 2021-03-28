344 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

BIIB opened at $276.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.07 and its 200-day moving average is $265.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

