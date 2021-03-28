36,213 Shares in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Purchased by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OptimumBank by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.73. 5,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,572. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

