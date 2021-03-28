4,900 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Castellan Group LLC

Castellan Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.4% of Castellan Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 273.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 134.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 206,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,609,000 after buying an additional 77,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $9.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,395. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.70. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.25 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.