$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce $50,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $240,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.15 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTIC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otonomy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $128.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Otonomy news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $867,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.