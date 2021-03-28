$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce $50,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $240,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.15 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTIC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otonomy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $128.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Otonomy news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $867,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit