549,331 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 549,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Avnet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avnet by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 488.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

