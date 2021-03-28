61,584 Shares in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Otonomy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Otonomy by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Otonomy by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 42,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Otonomy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. On average, analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

