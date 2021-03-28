66,874 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Enbridge makes up 1.4% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,984,000 after acquiring an additional 461,482 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,183,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.