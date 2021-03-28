685 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $399.37 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $233.85 and a one year high of $427.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.78 and its 200 day moving average is $385.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

