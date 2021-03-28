698,168 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Perry Creek Capital LP

Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 698,168 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,240,000. Performance Food Group comprises 5.2% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 109.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,034 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Performance Food Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 810,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,701. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

