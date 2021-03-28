698,168 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Perry Creek Capital LP

Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 698,168 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,240,000. Performance Food Group comprises 5.2% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 109.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,034 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Performance Food Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 810,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,701. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
