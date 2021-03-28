7,243 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $461,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.