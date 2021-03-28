744 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $8.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.22. 546,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,489. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.54 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

