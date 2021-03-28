758 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 758 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $243.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $248.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.99.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

