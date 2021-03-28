800 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Bought by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,390,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $53,643,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.34. 698,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,099. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $175.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.94.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

