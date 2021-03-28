888’s (EIHDF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIHDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of 888 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

EIHDF stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. 888 has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

