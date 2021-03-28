89bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 89bio in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETNB. SVB Leerink raised their target price on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $25.12 on Friday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the third quarter worth $1,026,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 299.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

