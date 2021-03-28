$990,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce $990,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $2.78 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,375%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $34.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $245.92 million, with estimates ranging from $208.38 million to $264.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,844. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

