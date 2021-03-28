Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.8% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after acquiring an additional 572,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,346,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,461,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,853,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,997. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

