Abyss Token Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.00623252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

