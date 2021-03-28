Acadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.9135 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.87.

OTCMKTS:ACAZF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. 2,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ACAZF. CIBC downgraded shares of Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.