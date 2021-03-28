Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $325.00

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.68.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $280.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 52-week low of $148.28 and a 52-week high of $281.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit