Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $325.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.68.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $280.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 52-week low of $148.28 and a 52-week high of $281.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

