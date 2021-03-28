Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $325.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Accenture traded as high as $272.44 and last traded at $272.28, with a volume of 18291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $268.61.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.68.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.96. The stock has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit