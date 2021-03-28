Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $325.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Accenture traded as high as $272.44 and last traded at $272.28, with a volume of 18291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $268.61.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.68.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.96. The stock has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

