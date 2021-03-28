Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 8,750 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

