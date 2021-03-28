Actinium (ACM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21,310.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $21,310.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Actinium has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,719,200 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

