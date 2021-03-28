Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ADN stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes high-temperature proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells. It offers HT-PEM fuel cells, fuel cell materials (MEAS), flow battery membranes, and organic photovoltaics (OPV). The company serves automotive, aviation, and power generation markets.

