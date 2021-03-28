Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,708,000 after acquiring an additional 259,562 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Stephens decreased their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $371.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.16 and a 12-month high of $372.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.