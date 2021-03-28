Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $480.22 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.54 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.