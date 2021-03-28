Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,316. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

