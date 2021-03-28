AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWEQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $30.10.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.