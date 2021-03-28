AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.67

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $64.49, with a volume of 14457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in AECOM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AECOM by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,912,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in AECOM by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 514,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

