AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.67

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $64.49, with a volume of 14457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in AECOM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AECOM by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,912,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in AECOM by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 514,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Comments


