AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Stock Position Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,420 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.34% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

MITT opened at $4.20 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $174.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 381.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

