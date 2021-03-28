AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Update

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AGBA Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.58 on Friday. 139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,197. AGBA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $63.22 million, a PE ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

