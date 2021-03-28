Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agenus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,725,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 104,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agenus by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 498,939 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 592,795 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

