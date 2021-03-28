AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,460,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,666,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,254 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.02 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

