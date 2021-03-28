AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of AIB Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get AIB Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.